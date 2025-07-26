Lithuania to allocate $32 million toward joint purchase of Patriot missile systems for Ukraine

Lithuania plans to contribute up to 30 million euro ($32.5 million) toward the joint purchase of U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT reported on July 26.

The U.S.-built Patriot systems are a vital part of Ukraine's layered air defense, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles and providing protection against large-scale strikes on cities.

A complete Patriot system with interceptor missiles costs upwards of $1 billion.

The announcement came during a visit of Baltic defense ministers to the United States, where Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene confirmed the country’s intention to support Ukraine’s air defense capabilities.

Sakaliene’s pledge followed her meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, where the countries discussed deepening security cooperation and support for Ukraine.

Lithuania has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine in many areas since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, including through humanitarian initiatives, military aid, and diplomatic efforts.