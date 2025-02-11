Lithuania to allocate $32 million for education of Ukrainian refugees

This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will allocate nearly 32 million euros ($32.9 million) in 2025 to support the education of Ukrainians who have relocated to the country due to the war, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT announced on Feb. 9.

The funding will allocate 4.2 million euros ($4.3 million) to cover university tuition, grants, and scholarships.

28.7 million euros ($29.5 million) will cover education for Ukrainian children in pre-school, primary, municipal, and private schools.

The funds will be designated for Ukrainians who enrolled in Lithuanian universities in 2022-2023.

A decision on additional funding starting September 2025 will be made later, depending on the number of potential students.

Lithuania has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine in many areas since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, including through humanitarian initiatives, military aid, and diplomatic efforts.