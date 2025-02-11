Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Baltics, Ukrainians in Europe, Ukraine
Edit post

Lithuania to allocate $32 million for education of Ukrainian refugees

by Sonya Bandouil February 11, 2025 6:59 AM 1 min read
Lithuanian Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas (L) and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 20, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Lithuania will allocate nearly 32 million euros ($32.9 million) in 2025 to support the education of Ukrainians who have relocated to the country due to the war, Lithuanian broadcaster LRT announced on Feb. 9.

The funding will allocate 4.2 million euros ($4.3 million) to cover university tuition, grants, and scholarships.

28.7 million euros ($29.5 million) will cover education for Ukrainian children in pre-school, primary, municipal, and private schools.

The funds will be designated for Ukrainians who enrolled in Lithuanian universities in 2022-2023.

A decision on additional funding starting September 2025 will be made later, depending on the number of potential students.

Lithuania has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine in many areas since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, including through humanitarian initiatives, military aid, and diplomatic efforts.

Baltic states to cut energy ties with Russia, join European power grid, AFP reports
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will disconnect from Russia’s power grid this weekend and synchronize with the Western European network.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.