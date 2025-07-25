Russia attacks Ukrainian cities with ballistic missiles overnight

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched ballistic missiles against Ukraine overnight on July 26, targeting Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts with the heaviest attacks.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv came under fire throughout the night, as Russian drones, missiles, and guided aerial bombs struck the city and surrounding region.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that four Russian KAB aerial bombs struck the city's Kyivskyi district. Later, the same neighborhood was hit twice by ballistic missiles. A drone strike in the Kyvskyi district also injured a 57-year-old man, Syniehubov reported.

The victim has been hospitalized, the governor said.

Attacks in the Kharkiv Oblast city of Zmiiv injured two other people, Syniehubov reported. The full extent of the damage and casualties of the attack are still being investigated.

Earlier in the day, a Russian glide bomb killed at least one person in Kharkiv and injured another 17, including a child.

Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast also withstood a mass Russian missile and drone attack overnight. Governor Serhii Lysak reported that the Kamianske district was hit by missiles, causing fires to blaze in the city.

Later in the night, Lysak reported explosions in the regional center of Dnipro. He also warned that the entire oblast was under threat from Russian Shahed-type drones.

The mass attack comes two nights after Russia and Ukraine held their third round of peace talks in Istanbul on July 23. The negotiations did not result in a ceasefire agreement, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose severe tariffs on Russia if Moscow does not agree to a deal within 50 days of his announcement.

The Kremlin has continuously rejected calls from Ukraine and the international community to accept a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. At the same time, Russia has pursued a campaign of relentless aerial strikes against Ukrainian cities in the spring and summer, repeatedly breaking its own record for missile and drone attacks.