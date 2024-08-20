Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Lithuania, Russia, Germany, NATO, defense industry
Edit post

Lithuania starts construction of military base for German troops near Russian border

by Olena Goncharova August 20, 2024 3:36 AM 2 min read
Lithuanian border guard officers patrol along the Belarus–Lithuania border on July 10, 2023, in Dieveniskes, Lithuania. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Lithuania on Aug. 19 began construction of a military base that will house up to 4,000 combat-ready German troops, with completion expected by the end of 2027. This marks the first permanent foreign deployment for the German military since World War II.

Germany made the commitment to station troops in Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member bordering Russia, in 2023. Lithuania shares a 227-kilometer (141 miles) border with Russia.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius likened this decision to the deployment of allied forces in West Germany during the Cold War, aimed at defending Western Europe against a potential Soviet attack.

Lithuanian Chief of Defense Raimundas Vaiksnoras estimated that the country will invest over 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) in the next three years to develop the military base, marking one of the largest construction projects in Lithuania's history, according to Reuters.

Vaiksnoras described it as "a huge investment" for a nation of 2.9 million people with an economy just one-tenth the size of Germany's. Speaking at the launch ceremony, he said that "the brigade will serve as reassurance for our population and as a deterrent, aimed at pushing the Russians out."

The base in Rudninkai, located near the capital Vilnius and just 20 km (12 miles) from Belarus, will accommodate up to 4,000 troops, with facilities for tank storage and maintenance, as well as shooting ranges of various sizes. Additionally, around 1,000 more German military personnel and civilian contractors will be stationed at other locations in Lithuania.

Lithuania has increased its defense spending to 3% of its gross domestic product this year. To support ongoing defense needs, including the construction of the base, Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte's government has raised taxes for the coming years.

Lithuania preparing evacuation plans in case of war
Lithuanian authorities are drawing up plans for mass evacuations of civilians in case of armed conflict, the LRT public broadcaster reported on July 25, citing the country’s Interior Ministry.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:57 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:16 AM  (Updated: )

Kyiv confirms Modi's upcoming visit to Ukraine.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit will take place on Aug. 23, Ukraine's Presidential Office said. The visit, which was first announced by Indian media in July, will be the first Indian prime minister's trip to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.