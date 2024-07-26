Skip to content
News Feed, Lithuania, Baltic countries, Evacuation, NATO-Russia, Eastern Europe
Lithuania preparing evacuation plans in case of war

by Martin Fornusek July 26, 2024 8:39 AM 1 min read
Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.
Illustrative purposes only: Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite during a press conference after Poland and the Baltic states interior ministers meeting in Warsaw, Poland on Aug. 28, 2023. (Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Lithuanian authorities are drawing up plans for mass evacuations of civilians in case of an armed conflict, the LRT public broadcaster reported on July 25, citing the country's Interior Ministry.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine exacerbated fears of a potential open conflict between Moscow and NATO.

Bordering Russia's ally Belarus and the heavily armed Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, Lithuania would be one of the first countries threatened by such a clash.

The Lithuanian Interior Ministry said last month that it wants municipalities to be able to relocate a quarter of the country's population of 2.9 million, LRT writes.

Priority would be given to families with young children, pregnant women, and people with disabilities.

Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite also said the plans would include international transfers and that the matter has already been discussed with neighboring countries.

In light of Russia's war against Ukraine, civil preparedness measures have been under review also in Latvia and Estonia.

Author: Martin Fornusek
