Trump envoy faces 'sweeping' investigation over business ties, diplomatic role

Democratic U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin launched what he described as a "sweeping" investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, over a potential conflict of interest, according to an April 17 press release.

The inquiry focuses on Kushner's dual role as a diplomatic intermediary and head of a private equity firm, raising questions about whether his financial ties could influence U.S. foreign policy decisions.

Kushner has played a central role in Trump's efforts to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine alongside envoy Steve Witkoff, while also participating in negotiations involving Iran and broader Middle East diplomacy.

Kushner has met Russian President Vladimir Putin in pursuit of a settlement in Ukraine and held multiple meetings with Russia's economic envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

According to a letter seen by the Kyiv Independent, Raskin argued that combining diplomatic responsibilities with leadership of a private investment firm creates what he called a "glaring and incurable conflict of interest."

"Your decision to play completely irreconcilable and unethical dual roles has been haunting American foreign policy since Trump returned," the letter reads.

Since Trump's return to the White House, Kushner — married to Trump's daughter, Ivanka — has taken on a prominent role as a peace envoy, participating in negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Hamas, and, more recently, Iran.

Kushner entered the Ukraine peace track in autumn, joining Witkoff in meetings with Ukrainian officials to discuss peace proposals.

The White House has described Kushner's involvement as informal. Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told the Kyiv Independent that "Trump has a trusted family member in Kushner," adding that he serves as "an informal, unpaid advisor."

Raskin's letter highlighted Kushner's shifting focus between diplomatic theaters.

"In February, after focusing on a potential Ukraine ceasefire, which coincidentally involved close contact with major Russian financiers, you failed to make any measurable progress and pivoted back to work in the Middle East," the letter reads.

The scrutiny extends to Kushner's investment firm, Affinity Partners, which he established in 2021 after serving as a senior adviser during Trump's first administration.

According to the New York Times, the firm's largest investor is Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, overseen by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"You cannot both be a diplomat and a financial pawn of the Saudi monarchy at the same time," Raskin wrote. "You cannot faithfully represent the U.S. with billions of dollars in Saudi and Emirati cash burning a hole in every pocket of every suit you own."

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"Your client Saudi Arabia," he added, "wants to see a continuation and escalation of President Trump's Iran war, but the American people have an interest in minimizing the loss of American lives and treasure in this conflict."

As part of the investigation, Raskin requested a broad set of documents related to Kushner's diplomatic and financial activities.

The request includes communications with officials from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Israel, as well as contacts with their state-backed investment funds.

Raskin also asked for detailed financial information on Affinity's investors, records of meetings with investors since July 2024, and communications related to investments in regions where Kushner has been involved, including Ukraine.

The inquiry further seeks Kushner's communications with the White House and the Trump campaign — including exchanges with Trump — dating back to July 2024 in connection with his role in the current administration.

Kushner is unlikely to cooperate with the request, and Raskin lacks authority to issue a subpoena without Republican support.

Nonetheless, the inquiry signals the types of investigations Democrats could pursue if they regain control of the House.