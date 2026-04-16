EU moves toward 20th Russia sanctions package as Slovakia threatens veto

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said April 16 that the bloc is preparing to advance its 20th package of sanctions against Russia, even as Slovakia has indicated it may block the measure.

"On the EU side, it is high time to ... move forward with the 20th sanctions package. The Foreign Affairs Council will take this up next week," Kallas wrote on social media.

Her comments come amid opposition from Slovakia, one of the more Russia-friendly countries in the EU. Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar has said his country is prepared to veto the sanctions unless it receives assurances regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, according to Slovak outlet Dennik N.

Blanar told members of the Slovak Parliament's European Affairs Committee that Slovakia wants a clear guarantee that the Druzhba oil pipeline will be reopened. He added that Bratislava would block the sanctions package if the pipeline is not operational.

"If the Druzhba pipeline is not operational and the approval of the 20th package is on the table, we will not approve it because we have no other tools than to force Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, together with the European Commission, to launch the Druzhba pipeline," Blanar said.

The Druzhba pipeline, a key route for Russian oil exports to Central Europe, remains a critical concern for Slovakia's energy security as well as a source of contention between Ukraine and its Central European neighbors.

Slovakia's stance follows years of obstruction by Hungary on Ukraine-related measures within the EU. Prior to recent elections that removed Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his party from power, Budapest had repeatedly blocked or delayed key EU initiatives supporting Ukraine.

When asked about Kallas' push to move forward despite Slovakia's position, a source familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent that Kallas intends to advance initiatives previously blocked by Hungary. The source added that it remains to be seen whether Slovakia will maintain its position when national ambassadors meet to discuss the proposal on April 17.