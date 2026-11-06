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Kyiv ‘torture chamber’ debunked: Rumors, Russia, and what really happened

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What really happened during the clash at a National Guard facility near Kyiv and how did it become a major disinformation story? The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Kateryna Hodunova examine what happened that night, the provocation at the center of the incident, and the role of online misinformation in escalating the situation. They discuss the legal gray areas in Ukraine’s mobilization system, public frustration over forced mobilization, and how Russia exploits these tensions to underm
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Oleshky residents recount horrors of Russian occupation as they reach Ukraine

Oleshky residents recount horrors of Russian occupation as they reach Ukraine

How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

How European politicians turn Ukrainian refugees into targets | Documentary

Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

Tsikhanouskaya on how Russia’s closest ally is playing the US

How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas

How Ukraine’s Operation Vivaldi pushed back Russian forces in Donbas

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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