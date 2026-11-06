Kyiv ‘torture chamber’ debunked: Rumors, Russia, and what really happened

What really happened during the clash at a National Guard facility near Kyiv and how did it become a major disinformation story? The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell and Kateryna Hodunova examine what happened that night, the provocation at the center of the incident, and the role of online misinformation in escalating the situation. They discuss the legal gray areas in Ukraine’s mobilization system, public frustration over forced mobilization, and how Russia exploits these tensions to underm