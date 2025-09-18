Kyiv repatriates 1,000 bodies that Russia claims are fallen Ukrainian soldiers

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine said on Sept. 18 that it has received 1,000 bodies from Russia, which Moscow says are fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

"In the near future, investigators from law enforcement agencies and Interior Ministry experts will carry out all the necessary examinations to identify the repatriated bodies," Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) said.

The repatriation follows several such operations carried out in recent months.

Agreements on the return of fallen soldiers and exchanges of POWs were one of the few tangible results of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul between May and July.

According to Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly attempted to hand over bodies of its own killed soldiers passed off as Ukrainians, attempting to hide the scale of its losses from the Russian public.