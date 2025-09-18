KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Kyiv repatriates 1,000 bodies that Russia claims are fallen Ukrainian soldiers

1 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Kyiv repatriates 1,000 bodies that Russia claims are fallen Ukrainian soldiers
Ukrainian authorities said on Sept. 18, 2025, that it has received 1,000 bodies from Russia, which Moscow says are fallen Ukrainian soldiers. (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs/Telegram)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine said on Sept. 18 that it has received 1,000 bodies from Russia, which Moscow says are fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

"In the near future, investigators from law enforcement agencies and Interior Ministry experts will carry out all the necessary examinations to identify the repatriated bodies," Ukraine's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW) said.

The repatriation follows several such operations carried out in recent months.

Agreements on the return of fallen soldiers and exchanges of POWs were one of the few tangible results of the Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul between May and July.

According to Ukraine, Russia has repeatedly attempted to hand over bodies of its own killed soldiers passed off as Ukrainians, attempting to hide the scale of its losses from the Russian public.

UkraineRussiaWarUkrainian POWs
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 18
Show More

Editors' Picks