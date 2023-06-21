Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Kyiv official under house arrest over closed shelter case

by Martin Fornusek June 21, 2023 1:36 PM 1 min read
A member of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine checking bomb shelters. Published on June 11, 2023. (Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Holosiivskyi District Court in Kyiv put Roman Tkachuk, the head of Kyiv's Municipal Security Department, under house arrest for suspected negligence over a closed shelter which three people died trying to access during a Russian attack on June 1, the Kyiv City Council said on June 21.

According to the investigators, Tkachuk did not ensure the accessibility of shelters in the Desnianskyi micro-district and is therefore responsible for the three victims.

The suspect reportedly denied responsibility, saying it lies with the district's administration, the State Emergency Service, and the owners of the object where the shelter is located.

The incident that cost the lives of two women and a 9-year-old child sparked outrage toward the state and city authorities. The government initiated audits of all of the country's shelters and launched investigations against those responsible for the deaths of the victims.

On June 3, the Holosiivskyi District Court arrested a 62-year-old clinic night guard who failed to open the shelter at the time of the Russian attack.

On June 12, the audit revealed that over 30% of bomb shelters in the country and around 35% in Kyiv are unsuitable or inaccessible.

Clinic guard arrested over locked bomb shelter that led to civilian deaths in Kyiv
In an unexpected turn that left many commentators dissatisfied, the June 3 arrest hearing appeared to put the majority of responsibility for the tragedy on the clinic’s elderly night guard.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
