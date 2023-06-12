Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
After latest inspections, authorities find over 30% of bomb shelters in Ukraine unsuitable for use

by Rachel Amran June 12, 2023 3:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Out of the nearly 63,000 bomb shelters across Ukraine inspected by the authorities as of June 10, around one-third are closed or unsuitable for use, the State Emergency Service reported in a post on Facebook.

Among the 62,912 shelters inspected, close to the total number of shelters across the country, 23.6% were deemed unsuitable for use and another 9.3% were closed.

In Kyiv, 4,655 shelters were examined, of which 34% were unfit for use and another 0.6% were closed.

Ukrainian authorities initiated a nationwide audit after two women and a nine-year-old child were killed by missile debris in Kyiv on June 1 when they could not access a nearby bomb shelter.

The incident sparked outrage towards authorities for not ensuring the proper safeguarding of the civilian population amid constant Russian attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine liberates at least 3 settlements in Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on June 11: * Ukraine liberates 3 villages, makes progress in Donetsk Oblast * Russian troops attack evacuation boat, killing 3, injuring 23 in Kherson Oblast * Water level drops in Kherson Oblast after Kakhovka Dam disaster * Russian forces blow smaller dam in Donetsk Oblast…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Rachel Amran
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
