After latest inspections, authorities find over 30% of bomb shelters in Ukraine unsuitable for use

Out of the nearly 63,000 bomb shelters across Ukraine inspected by the authorities as of June 10, around one-third are closed or unsuitable for use, the State Emergency Service reported in a post on Facebook.

Among the 62,912 shelters inspected, close to the total number of shelters across the country, 23.6% were deemed unsuitable for use and another 9.3% were closed.

In Kyiv, 4,655 shelters were examined, of which 34% were unfit for use and another 0.6% were closed.

Ukrainian authorities initiated a nationwide audit after two women and a nine-year-old child were killed by missile debris in Kyiv on June 1 when they could not access a nearby bomb shelter.

The incident sparked outrage towards authorities for not ensuring the proper safeguarding of the civilian population amid constant Russian attacks.