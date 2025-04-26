The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Bryansk, Electronic warfare, explosion in Russia
Edit post

Russian EW systems designer reportedly killed in car bombing in Bryansk

by Martin Fornusek April 26, 2025 1:46 PM 2 min read
Yevgeny Rytikov, a Russian engineer involved in modernizing electronic warfare (EW) systems used against Ukraine, reportedly killed in a car bombing between April 17 and 18, in Bryansk, Russia. (Shot/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevgeny Rytikov, a Russian engineer involved in modernizing electronic warfare (EW) systems used against Ukraine, was killed in a car bombing in western Russia overnight on April 18, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported on April 25.

Rytikov died when he and his colleague entered a car in the Russian city of Bryansk, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border, RBC-Ukraine wrote, citing undisclosed Ukrainian Defense Forces sources.

The engineer headed the design bureau at the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant and was responsible for upgrading the Krasukha EW system, which Russian forces use to counter drones and airborne weapons.

Rytikov's deputy or assistant was likely also killed in the blast, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that Rytnikov was killed by an improvised explosive device, which was filled with fragments and strapped to the bottom of the vehicle. It is not immediately clear who was behind the reported bombing.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said they could neither confirm nor deny the reporting.

Ukrainian security services have been linked to several assassinations of Russian military officers and other figures involved in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the main operations directorate of Russia’s army, was reported killed in an explosion in Moscow Oblast on April 25.

High-ranking Russian general killed in car bombing near Moscow, as Witkoff meets with Putin
“According to available data, the explosion occurred as a result of the detonation of a homemade explosive device,” the Investigative Committee of Russia said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.