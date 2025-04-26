Russian EW systems designer reportedly killed in car bombing in Bryansk

This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevgeny Rytikov, a Russian engineer involved in modernizing electronic warfare (EW) systems used against Ukraine, was killed in a car bombing in western Russia overnight on April 18, Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported on April 25.

Rytikov died when he and his colleague entered a car in the Russian city of Bryansk, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of the Russia-Ukraine border, RBC-Ukraine wrote, citing undisclosed Ukrainian Defense Forces sources.

The engineer headed the design bureau at the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant and was responsible for upgrading the Krasukha EW system, which Russian forces use to counter drones and airborne weapons.

Rytikov's deputy or assistant was likely also killed in the blast, according to RBC-Ukraine.

Russian Telegram channel Mash reported that Rytnikov was killed by an improvised explosive device, which was filled with fragments and strapped to the bottom of the vehicle. It is not immediately clear who was behind the reported bombing.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said they could neither confirm nor deny the reporting.

Ukrainian security services have been linked to several assassinations of Russian military officers and other figures involved in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the main operations directorate of Russia’s army, was reported killed in an explosion in Moscow Oblast on April 25.