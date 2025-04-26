The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Suspect detained in Moscow car bombing, Russian FSB claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn April 26, 2025 8:44 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A Russian FSB officer in assault gear in an undated photo. (Grigorenko / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ignat Kuzin was detained for allegedly planting a bomb that killed a senior Russian general, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on April 26.

Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the main operations directorate of Russia’s army, was killed when a car exploded in the yard of a residential building in the Russian city of Balashikha, Moscow Oblast, on April 25.

Kuzin was detained for questioning, the FSB said.

The FSB claimed Kuzin, born in 1983, is an "agent of the Ukrainian special services," who they say holds a residence permit in Ukraine.

Kuzin is a suspect in planting a car bomb that allegedly killed Moskalik. He is accused of terrorist acts and the illegal storage of explosives as outlined by the Russian criminal code.

The suspect allegedly retrieved the homemade explosive from a hiding place facilitated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the FSB claimed.

He allegedly bought a Volkswagen Golf beforehand, planted a handmade explosive under the car, and parked it near the home of Russian general Moskalik.

The FSB claimed that the bomb was detonated on April 25 from the territory of Ukraine, killing Moskalik on the spot as he left the entrance of his home.

The incident occurred as U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Moscow on April 25 to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moskalik was listed as a member of the Russian delegation during the 2015 Normandy Format talks, set up to find a resolution to Russia's war in eastern Ukraine.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported that Moskalik was also involved in the high-level Normandy Four meeting in 2019 and was in talks with now-ousted Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad a year earlier.

Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

