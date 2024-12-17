Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Security Service of Ukraine, Moscow, War, Assassination
SBU behind killing of Russian general charged with chemical weapons crimes, source claims

by Martin Fornusek December 17, 2024 10:13 AM 1 min read
Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops. Kirillov was reportedly killed in an explosion in Moscow on Dec. 17, 2024. (Shot / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, the head of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops, was killed on Dec. 17 in an operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent.

Kirillov and another Russian service member were reportedly killed in an explosion earlier the same day at a residence in Moscow. Ukraine previously charged the commander with using banned chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine.

According to the source, explosives attached to a scooter detonated when Kirillov and his aide approached the entrance of the house on Ryazansky Prospect in Moscow.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Author: Martin Fornusek
