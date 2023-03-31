Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
News Feed
Japan expands ban on exports to Russia, includes drones, metals

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 31, 2023 4:27 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance


Japan has expanded its export ban on goods that contribute to the strengthening of Russia's industrial base, the Japanese Economy Ministry wrote on March 31.

The updated list includes drones, metals, optical and measuring devices, boilers and machinery, construction equipment, vehicles, air- and spacecraft and their parts, as well as electrical equipment.

Tokyo's decision comes into force on April 7, according to the ministry's report.

The export ban was initially introduced on February 28 "in order to contribute to international efforts for peace," reads the report.

On March 30, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported that Japan would provide Kyiv with a $400 million grant for the recovery of the country's critical infrastructure heavily damaged by Russian attacks.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Kyiv on March 21, meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky and inviting him to join the Hiroshima G7 summit in May via an online link.

According to Zelensky, Japan has introduced 18 packages of sanctions against Russia since it started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
