Japan expands ban on exports to Russia, includes drones, metals

This audio is created with AI assistance



Japan has expanded its export ban on goods that contribute to the strengthening of Russia's industrial base, the Japanese Economy Ministry wrote on March 31.

The updated list includes drones, metals, optical and measuring devices, boilers and machinery, construction equipment, vehicles, air- and spacecraft and their parts, as well as electrical equipment.

Tokyo's decision comes into force on April 7, according to the ministry's report.

The export ban was initially introduced on February 28 "in order to contribute to international efforts for peace," reads the report.

On March 30, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry reported that Japan would provide Kyiv with a $400 million grant for the recovery of the country's critical infrastructure heavily damaged by Russian attacks.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Kyiv on March 21, meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky and inviting him to join the Hiroshima G7 summit in May via an online link.

According to Zelensky, Japan has introduced 18 packages of sanctions against Russia since it started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.