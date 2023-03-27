Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Japan calls on China to ‘act responsibly’ regarding Russia’s war on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 6:14 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance


Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on March 27 during an Upper House plenary session that he will call on China to act responsibly regarding Ukraine, as cited by NHK.

Japan’s statement referred to Beijing’s 12-point “peace plan” published on Feb. 24, which urges both parties to "seek dialogue."

“Russia has shown no signs of concession as it continues to attack Ukraine,” Kishida said.

“It is up to the Ukrainian people whether they will start negotiations that would determine their country's future.”

Kishida's remarks come soon after a historic meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on an unannounced visit to Kyiv on March 21.

At a joint news conference following their meeting, Kishida said Japan would allocate $30 million to purchase non-lethal weapons for Ukraine through the NATO trust fund, as reported by Suspilne.

The PM added that Tokyo will also provide Ukraine with $470 million in grant aid for the country's energy sector and other industries.

Regarding sanctions, Zelensky stated that “Japan has introduced 18 packages of sanctions against Russian aggression, and the new ones should continue this path of restoring global security and reducing the potential of Russian terror.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
