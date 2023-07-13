Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Vilnius NATO summit demonstrates how Russia's claimed war goals have failed, but Russian response remains muted

by Dinara Khalilova July 13, 2023 9:48 AM 3 min read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attend G7 Declaration of Joint Support for Ukraine during NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12, 2023. (Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Vilnius NATO summit demonstrated the extent to which Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has impeded the goals for which the Kremlin says it launched the war, such as to prevent NATO expansion, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on July 12.

However, Russian information space has shown muted response to developments at the NATO summit, which "likely indicates that the Kremlin has internalized these defeats and desires to avoid dwelling on them," the ISW said in its latest update.

"Many Russian sources are reporting on the NATO summit in a dispassionate and muted manner that is not commensurate with the wider defeat that the summit actually represents for Russia's pre-war aims," reads the update.

Moscow has repeatedly claimed that its war against Ukraine aims to push back NATO from Russian borders, calling potential NATO enlargement an alleged threat to Russia's security.

Ukraine war latest: G7 agrees on long-term security commitment for Ukraine
Key developments on July 12: * G7 unveils plan to deter future Russian aggression against Ukraine * Zelensky meets Biden, NATO leaders on sideline of NATO summit * NATO allies pledge new military package for Ukraine * Russian attacks wounds 18, including 6 children, in Zaporizhzhia The Group o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

At the Vilnius summit on July 11-12, NATO allies agreed to remove the Membership Action Plan (MAP) from Ukraine's path toward membership, simplifying the process. However, the alliance didn't give Kyiv a much-desired invitation.

NATO also adopted a three-part support package for Ukraine and reaffirmed that the country would definitely join the alliance. Some allies announced new military aid, and the Group of Seven presented plans for long-term security commitments to Ukraine.

"Very importantly, during these two days of the summit, we have put to rest any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will! For the first time, not only do all allies agree on this, but a significant majority in the alliance is vigorously pushing for it," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on July 12.

"Previously, Russia's rulers wanted to have their own fence in front of NATO's door. We have left this Russian ambition on the margins of European history – behind the fence of our unity in Europe and, more broadly, in the free world," added Zelensky.

Former NATO envoy to Moscow: ‘Potential escalation with Russia is a myth’
The West failed to understand the Russian regime before the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Robert Pszczel, the former NATO envoy to Moscow from 2010-2015, said on the sidelines of the Warsaw International Summit in Kyiv on July 7. Once the punching bag of Russian propagandists during his appearances on…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.