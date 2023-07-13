Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Zelensky: NATO summit puts to rest any doubts about Ukraine's ascension to alliance

by Daria Bevziuk July 13, 2023 5:56 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that after Group of Seven leaders agreed to long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius, all doubts surrounding Ukraine's ascension to NATO have been put to rest.

"Very importantly, during these two days of the summit, we have put to rest any doubts and ambiguities about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will! For the first time, not only do all allies agree on this, but a significant majority in the alliance is vigorously pushing for it," Zelensky said in a nightly address on July 12.

"Never before have the words "you are equal among equals" for Ukraine from other NATO members sounded truly meaningful," he said.

The president also said that for the first time since Ukraine's independence, the country has formed a security foundation to pave its way to NATO with concrete security guarantees "that are confirmed by the top seven democracies in the world."

"On this foundation, we will build a new, legally binding architecture of bilateral security treaties with the most powerful countries," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also emphasized that the summit in Vilnius proves Russia no longer has the ability to dictate terms regarding countries' accession to NATO.

"Previously, Russia's rulers wanted to have their own fence in front of NATO's door. We have left this Russian ambition on the margins of European history – behind the fence of our unity in Europe and, more broadly, in the free world."

The Group of Seven on July 12 officially announced plans for long-term bilateral cooperation to help Ukraine build up its military capabilities to defend itself against Russian aggression.

The U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan have agreed to provide Ukraine with modern military equipment and will prioritize air defense, artillery, long-range weapon systems, armored vehicles, and air combat capabilities, AFP reported.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
