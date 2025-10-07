Indian national surrenders to Ukraine after fighting for Russia for 3 days, military says

Ukraine has captured an Indian national who was fighting alongside Russian forces, the 63rd Mechanized Brigade reported on Oct. 7.

According to the statement, Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein, a 22-year-old student from the Indian city of Morbi, came to Russia to study at a university.

Majoti appeared on a video recorded by the brigade, saying that he was sentenced to seven years in a Russian prison on drug-related charges. He was offered the opportunity to sign a contract with the Russian military to avoid further punishment.

The news follows earlier reporting of various schemes to lure nationals from third-party countries, including India, to Russia under promises of lucrative jobs or other opportunities, only to pressure them into enlisting.

"I didn't want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the 'special military operation' (Russia's term for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine). But I wanted to get out of there," Majoti said.

After 16 days of training, on Oct. 1, Majoti was sent on his first combat mission, where he spent three days. After a conflict with his commander, he surrendered to Ukrainian troops of the 63rd Mechanized Brigade.

"I came across a Ukrainian trench position about 2-3 kilometres (1-2 miles) away," he said. "I immediately put down my rifle and said that I didn't want to fight. I needed help."

"I don't want to go back to Russia. There is no truth there, nothing. I'd rather go to prison here (in Ukraine)," he added.

Majoti also claimed that although he had been promised financial compensation for joining the Russian army, he never received it.

At least 12 Indians have been killed fighting for Russia against Ukraine, while 16 are missing, Deutsche Welle reported on Feb. 11.

The issue has been complicating otherwise warm relations between Moscow and New Delhi, with India being one of the chief buyers of Russian oil amid Western sanctions.

India refused to take sides in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, opting out of joining international sanctions against Moscow and calling for a peaceful resolution.

Ukraine has captured multiple foreigners fighting for Russian forces. An April investigation by Russian independent outlet Important Stories identified more than 1,500 foreign fighters from 48 countries who had enlisted with the Russian military.