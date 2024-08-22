Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, India, Russia, China, Russian oil industry, Business
Edit post

India overtakes China as Russia's top oil buyer in July, Reuters reports

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 22, 2024 7:06 PM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Sept. 16, 2022. (Alexandr Demyanchuk /Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

India overtook China as the world’s largest importer of Russian oil in July as Chinese refiners bought less due to lower profit margins from fuel production, Reuters reported on Aug. 22, citing a comparison of import data.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, trade between Russia and India has increased. India became one of the chief buyers of Russian oil, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

The share of Russian oil in the total volume of Indian imports in July was a record 44%, rising to 2.07 million barrels per day, which is 4.2% higher than in June and 12% more than a year ago, data from Reuters’ sources in trade and industry showed.

This exceeded China's July oil imports from Russia of 1.76 million barrels per day via pipelines and shipments, according to Chinese customs data.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

"India's requirement for Russian oil is going to go up as long as there are no further tightening of sanctions," an Indian refining source told Reuters.

Iraq reportedly remained India's second largest oil supplier in July, followed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

New Delhi has been calling for a diplomatic solution to Russia's war against Ukraine but has been simultaneously fostering close economic ties with Moscow.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Ukraine on Aug. 23, the eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day, for the first time in the history of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The previous month, Modi visited Russia and held talks with President Vladimir Putin, a meeting that included a widely criticized hug between the two leaders.

Opinion: Modi’s Kyiv visit will be a tightrope walk between Washington and Moscow
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly plans to visit Ukraine in late August, a little over a month after his controversial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, which coincided with NATO’s summit in Washington. Images of Modi hugging Putin – on the same day that Russia bo…
The Kyiv IndependentShashi Tharoor



Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:46 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.