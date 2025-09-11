IMF identifies $10-20 billion gap in Ukraine's external financing, Bloomberg reports

The International Monetary Fund has determined that Ukraine's financing needs over the next two years may exceed the government's estimates by $10–20 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 11, citing undisclosed sources.

The news comes ahead of negotiations over a new financial aid package for Ukraine.

Disagreements reportedly emerged during IMF staff meetings in Kyiv last week, where discussions focused on Ukraine's external financing needs for 2026–2027.

While the government in Kyiv maintains its previous estimate of needing up to $37.5 billion annually, the IMF believes the requirement could be $10–20 billion higher, Bloomberg reported.

Resolving these discrepancies is critical before the IMF can consider Ukraine's request for a new loan program to follow the current support package.

Both sides hope to agree on a final figure as early as next week. Once that is settled, Ukraine and the IMF are expected to engage with international partners to discuss potential sources for the additional funding.

Most of the $15.5 billion from Ukraine's current IMF aid package has already been disbursed. The program, set to run through 2027, originally assumed the war would end this year.

Ukraine is hesitant to raise taxes despite IMF recommendations. The Fund plans to pressure Kyiv to shrink the shadow economy, which sources estimate accounts for over 30% of GDP, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko formally requested a new cooperation program from the IMF on Sept. 9.

"During the meeting, I handed (IMF mission leader) Gavin Gray a letter requesting a new program that will support Ukraine in the coming years. We agreed to continue consultations between our teams in the coming months to secure approval from the IMF Board of Directors by year-end," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.