IMF identifies $10-20 billion gap in Ukraine's external financing, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Hodunova
International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 17, 2024. (Valerie Plesch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The International Monetary Fund has determined that Ukraine's financing needs over the next two years may exceed the government's estimates by $10–20 billion, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 11, citing undisclosed sources.

The news comes ahead of negotiations over a new financial aid package for Ukraine.

Disagreements reportedly emerged during IMF staff meetings in Kyiv last week, where discussions focused on Ukraine's external financing needs for 2026–2027.

While the government in Kyiv maintains its previous estimate of needing up to $37.5 billion annually, the IMF believes the requirement could be $10–20 billion higher, Bloomberg reported.

Resolving these discrepancies is critical before the IMF can consider Ukraine's request for a new loan program to follow the current support package.

Both sides hope to agree on a final figure as early as next week. Once that is settled, Ukraine and the IMF are expected to engage with international partners to discuss potential sources for the additional funding.

Most of the $15.5 billion from Ukraine's current IMF aid package has already been disbursed. The program, set to run through 2027, originally assumed the war would end this year.

Ukraine is hesitant to raise taxes despite IMF recommendations. The Fund plans to pressure Kyiv to shrink the shadow economy, which sources estimate accounts for over 30% of GDP, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko formally requested a new cooperation program from the IMF on Sept. 9.

"During the meeting, I handed (IMF mission leader) Gavin Gray a letter requesting a new program that will support Ukraine in the coming years. We agreed to continue consultations between our teams in the coming months to secure approval from the IMF Board of Directors by year-end," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

News Feed
Thursday, September 11
 (Updated:  )
Russia 'deliberately targeted' Poland's airspace, Sikorski says.

"Last night, Poland's airspace was breached 19 times by drones manufactured in Russia. The assessment of Polish and NATO air forces is that they did not veer off course, but were deliberately targeted," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said in a video statement.

