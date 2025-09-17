IAEA reports shelling, black smoke near Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Sept. 16 that shelling occurred near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility.

"What was once virtually unimaginable — shelling or other military activity taking place close to major nuclear facilities — has become a regular occurrence during this horrific war," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

IAEA observers saw "black smoke rising from three locations nearby" after the shelling, according to the agency. The Russian-installed management of the plant informed the agency that artillery shells landed about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the facility's off-site diesel fuel storage.

The agency did not attribute responsibility, though Moscow accused Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, located in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar, produced around 20% of Ukraine's electricity before Russia seized it in March 2022.

The IAEA has warned for months about the risks of a nuclear accident, saying Russia has used the plant to pressure Ukraine and its partners. Moscow's forces have stationed troops and equipment at the facility and regularly shelled the surrounding area.

Russia claims ownership of the plant under its illegal annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and is reportedly constructing new power lines to connect it to its own grid.

The U.S. has reportedly proposed returning control of the plant to Ukraine before handing management over to American oversight to supply power to both Russian- and Ukrainian-controlled areas.

Moscow initially rejected the proposal, though Russian President Vladimir Putin later claimed that he is "open" to cooperating with Ukraine and the U.S. at the plant.