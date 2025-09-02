Russia open to 'cooperation' with Ukraine, US at occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Putin claims

Moscow is open to "three-way cooperation" with the U.S. and Ukraine regarding the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 2, according to Russian news channel Vesti.

The comments, made during Putin's meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Beijing, represent an apparent shift from Moscow's previous refusal of any changes regarding the Ukrainian plant's oversight.

Details of such possible cooperation remain unclear.

The largest nuclear plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has been under Russian occupation since 2022. While the facility remains under Russian control, it is not currently generating electricity.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has pledged to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow, has said that the plant's status would likely play a role in an eventual settlement.

When talking to Zelensky in March, Trump suggested that the U.S. could operate and possibly own the nuclear power plant to ensure its protection.

Russia's Foreign Ministry responded by claiming the plant to be a "Russian facility" that cannot be transferred to Ukraine or any other country. In 2022, Moscow illegally declared the annexation of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and three other Ukrainian regions, despite not controlling them fully.

In turn, Kyiv has demanded that the plant be returned under Ukraine's control and accused Moscow of using the facility as part of nuclear blackmail tactics.

It remains unclear whether Putin's statement represents an actual shift in policy, as the Kremlin has repeatedly retracted its pledges regarding Ukraine and consistently pursued maximalist goals.