Intelligence: Russian troops install military equipment on Zaporizhzhia power plant’s rooftop

Russian forces at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar have set up electronic warfare equipment on the rooftop of the fifth power unit to combat aerial reconnaissance, Defense Ministry’s Intelligence Directorate reported on Nov. 1.

They also plan to cancel Ukrainian passes to the station for the personnel, according to intelligence.

Russian troops told the emergency workers that they have to decide if they sign or reject the contract with Russia’s state nuclear operator Rosatom by Nov. 2, the directorate wrote. Other plant employees have been given a deadline of Dec. 1.

The directorate added that there is practically no mobile connection in the occupied city of Enerhodar. After 3 p.m., residents who go outside are risking being subjected to Russian occupiers' filtration measures, according to intelligence.

