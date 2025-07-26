Become a member
News Feed

Orban offers Ukraine 'strategic cooperation,' claims EU accession would 'drag the war' into Europe

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Orban offers Ukraine 'strategic cooperation,' claims EU accession would 'drag the war' into Europe
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (R) speaks during a joint press conference at Buda Castle in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb. 17, 2025 (Attila Kisbenedek / AFP)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on July 25 that Budapest proposes "strategic cooperation" with Ukraine instead of full European Union integration, arguing that Kyiv's accession would drag the war into the heart of Europe.

"EU membership for Ukraine would drag the war into the heart of Europe, a risk our families should not have to face," Orban wrote on X. "These times call for calm judgement, not theatrical threats."

The Hungarian leader described Hungary's proposed partnership as "pragmatic, flexible, and rooted in mutual interest — not irreversible integration."

Orban, widely viewed as the EU's most pro-Russian leader, called Ukraine a "buffer state" and warned that Hungary will not accept a similar position.

"Today, Ukraine's fate is to be a buffer state bordering Russia... We were also a buffer state during the Cold War," Orban said. "We do not want to return to this position."

Hungary claims its population overwhelmingly opposes Ukraine's EU membership. In a national consultation announced on June 26, the government said 95% of participants rejected Kyiv's accession. Orban publicly voted against it and shared a photo of his ballot in April.

The poll drew criticism over its credibility and turnout. Telex reported that the system could be manipulated — testing showed that users were able to vote twice using different email addresses.

Opposition leader Peter Magyar on June 22 dismissed the consultation as a "government propaganda campaign" and cited internal data from Magyar Posta indicating that only 3-7% of mailed ballots were returned.

"It's the lowest-ever turnout for any such consultation," Magyar wrote on social media.

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and was granted candidate status within months. As an EU member, Hungary has veto power over further progress.

Orban, whose government is widely seen as authoritarian and undermining democratic norms, has blocked or delayed military aid to Ukraine, maintained ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and repeatedly echoed Kremlin narratives.

Article image
Viktor OrbanHungaryUkraineEuropeEuropean UnionEU membership
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

