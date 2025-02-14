Skip to content
Orban sees Russia's 'reintegration' into world economy, Europe's energy after Ukraine deal

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 14, 2025 1:19 PM 1 min read
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during his annual news conference in Budapest, Hungary, on Dec. 21, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Feb. 14 that Russia would be reintegrated into the world economy and Europe's energy system once a peace deal is reached in the Russia-Ukraine war, Reuters reported.

"If the U.S. president comes and creates peace, there is a deal, I think Russia will be reintegrated into the world economy... the European security system and even the European economic and energy system, that will give a huge boost to the Hungarian economy," Orban said.

"We will win a lot with a peace deal," he added.

The Hungarian prime minister's comments follow Trump's Feb. 12 call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders reportedly spoke for 90 minutes, and Putin invited Trump to Moscow.

Orban, widely regarded as the EU's most Russia-friendly leader, has consistently opposed sanctions on Moscow and criticized military aid for Ukraine, arguing it prolongs the war.

Trump also announced that he and Putin would hold their first in-person meeting in Saudi Arabia.

Asked whether Ukraine would be part of the negotiations, Trump later told reporters, "Yes, of course."

Orban has previously called on the EU to lift sanctions on Russia, arguing they harm European economies more than Moscow.

Russia should be readmitted into G7, Trump says
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 13 that he would “love” to see Russia readmitted into the Group of Seven (G7), calling Russia’s 2014 expulsion from the group a “mistake.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
