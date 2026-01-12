Hello, this is Asami Terajima reporting from Kyiv on day 1,419 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today's top story:

Russian troops are intensifying their offensive on Chasiv Yar, seeking to build up forces and deploying a range of weapons, including multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian military reported on Jan. 12.

Securing a firmer grip on the hilly town in eastern Donetsk Oblast would allow Russian troops to intensify pressure on nearby Ukrainian-controlled cities and towns, such as Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk, by leveraging the higher ground.

Since capturing Bakhmut in May 2023, Russian troops have inched toward Chasiv Yar by first capturing its surrounding villages and then slowly entering the town. Russia claimed it captured Chasiv Yar in July 2025, a claim Kyiv has denied as "propaganda."

The 24th Mechanized Brigade manning the Chasiv Yar defense reported killing 62 Russian troops and wounding 24 others, as well as downing 425 drones and destroying two artillery systems, two ground drones, six vehicles, 13 communication antennas, and three electronic warfare systems over the past week.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the 24th brigade's claim.

At least 2 killed, 6 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least two people have been killed and six others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Jan. 12.

The Air Force reported on Jan. 12 that Russia attacked Ukraine with 156 drones overnight, of which about 110 were Shahed-type. Ukraine downed 135 of the drones, according to the report.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured four others over the past day, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported on Jan. 12.

In central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a 59-year-old man was wounded by a Russian attack overnight, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Jan. 12.

In southern Kherson Oblast, a person was killed by a Russian attack over the past day, regional governor Oleksandr Prokrudin reported on Jan. 12.

In southern Odesa Oblast, two people were injured by Russian attacks over the past day, regional governor Oleh Kiper reported on Jan. 12.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,220,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,220,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 12.

The number includes 1,060 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,541 tanks, 23,892 armored fighting vehicles, 73,742 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,973 artillery systems, 1,598 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,270 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 104,421 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.