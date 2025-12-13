Russian forces deploy additional reserves near Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

The Russian army has deployed additional reserves to the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 13.

The statement follows Syrskyi's visit to Ukrainian positions in the area, which has been one of Russia's primary targets in recent months.

The situation near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad remains challenging, with Russian forces intensifying pressure on Ukrainian troops, Syrskyi said on Facebook.

Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops continue to employ "active defense tactics," seeking to improve positions and dislodge Russian forces in some areas.

"Specific steps have been identified to strengthen defenses, including ensuring the stable operation of key logistics routes, increasing the effectiveness of firepower, improving coordination between units, and providing troops with everything they need," the commander-in-chief said.

Pokrovsk, a key fortress city in Donetsk Oblast, has been one of the most fiercely contested areas of the front line, with Ukrainian forces holding off a major Russian assault for the past year. Myrnohrad is a satellite town of Pokrovsk, located less than 3 kilometers (2 miles) away.

Favorable weather, including fog and rain that limit Ukrainian drone operations, allowed Russian forces to advance in the area this fall by moving in small groups without heavy equipment. Russian soldiers also disguised themselves in civilian clothes, a move that violates the laws of war.

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces said on Dec. 5 that neither Pokrovsk nor Myrnohrad is encircled, countering Russian claims that Pokrovsk had been captured.

At the same time, roughly half of Pokrovsk is under Russian control, while Russian forces are advancing on Myrnohrad from three directions, gradually encircling the city, according to the Ukrainian mapping and analysis group Deep State.