KI logo
War

Russian forces deploy additional reserves near Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Russian forces deploy additional reserves near Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, Syrskyi says
In an aerial view, destroyed residential houses burn due to shelling by Russian military on Aug. 31, 2025 in Pokrovsk, Ukraine.(Taras Ibragimov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

The Russian army has deployed additional reserves to the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad sectors of the front line in Donetsk Oblast, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Dec. 13.

The statement follows Syrskyi's visit to Ukrainian positions in the area, which has been one of Russia's primary targets in recent months.

The situation near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad remains challenging, with Russian forces intensifying pressure on Ukrainian troops, Syrskyi said on Facebook.

Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops continue to employ "active defense tactics," seeking to improve positions and dislodge Russian forces in some areas.

"Specific steps have been identified to strengthen defenses, including ensuring the stable operation of key logistics routes, increasing the effectiveness of firepower, improving coordination between units, and providing troops with everything they need," the commander-in-chief said.

Pokrovsk, a key fortress city in Donetsk Oblast, has been one of the most fiercely contested areas of the front line, with Ukrainian forces holding off a major Russian assault for the past year. Myrnohrad is a satellite town of Pokrovsk, located less than 3 kilometers (2 miles) away.

Favorable weather, including fog and rain that limit Ukrainian drone operations, allowed Russian forces to advance in the area this fall by moving in small groups without heavy equipment. Russian soldiers also disguised themselves in civilian clothes, a move that violates the laws of war.

Ukraine's Air Assault Forces said on Dec. 5 that neither Pokrovsk nor Myrnohrad is encircled, countering Russian claims that Pokrovsk had been captured.

At the same time, roughly half of Pokrovsk is under Russian control, while Russian forces are advancing on Myrnohrad from three directions, gradually encircling the city, according to the Ukrainian mapping and analysis group Deep State.

Article image
Russian troop movements toward Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast as of Dec. 12, 2025. Red shows areas of Russian advance; gray indicates contested territory. (Deep State)
As Russia takes Pokrovsk, sister city Myrnohrad stares down encirclement
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Oleksandr SyrskyiRussian offensiveRussian armed forces
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, December 13
Saturday, December 13
Show More

Editors' Picks