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How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

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How are Ukraine’s drones disrupting Russian supply lines — and can Ukraine hold on to its advantage? Flying far behind enemy lines, “middle-strike” drones hunt the fuel, ammunition, and reinforcements Russia needs to sustain its assaults. Starlink has helped make this campaign possible, but dependence on Elon Musk’s satellite network leaves Ukraine vulnerable to restrictions on its use. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell embeds with Ukraine’s 422nd Unmanned Systems Regiment on the southern
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Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

Inside Ukraine’s robot army fighting Russia

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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