How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

How are Ukraine’s drones disrupting Russian supply lines — and can Ukraine hold on to its advantage? Flying far behind enemy lines, “middle-strike” drones hunt the fuel, ammunition, and reinforcements Russia needs to sustain its assaults. Starlink has helped make this campaign possible, but dependence on Elon Musk’s satellite network leaves Ukraine vulnerable to restrictions on its use. The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell embeds with Ukraine’s 422nd Unmanned Systems Regiment on the southern