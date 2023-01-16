Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian forces shell school in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2023 9:45 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a school in Chasiv Yar, a community five kilometers west of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 16.

No casualties were reported, but the school’s windows and sports facility were damaged.

Russian forces also reportedly shelled the village of Nove in Donetsk Oblast, damaging six houses.

According to Kyrylenko, Russian attacks killed one civilian and injured seven in Donetsk Oblast over the past day. Fighting was reportedly the most intense near Bakhmut.

Serhiy Cherevaty, an Eastern Military Command spokesman, said on Jan. 16 that Russian troops had shelled Bakhmut 259 times over the past day. Cherevaty added that Soledar was shelled 134 times.

Soledar is located about 20 kilometers north of Bakhmut, where fierce battles are ongoing between Ukrainian and Russian forces. Russia claims it has captured Soledar, but Ukraine continues to deny it.

Capturing Soledar would help Russia approach Bakhmut from the north, but a siege is still a distant goal for Moscow despite confirmed advances in the town, the Institute for the Study of War said in an assessment on Jan. 7.

Earlier in the day, the U.K. Defense Ministry said that Ukraine’s Armed Forces “almost certainly” maintained positions in Soledar as of Jan. 15 in the face of assaults by Kremlin-run mercenary group Wagner

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.