Monday, January 16, 2023

UK intelligence: Ukrainian troops still maintain positions in Soledar.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 16, 2023 11:18 am
The Armed Forces of Ukraine “almost certainly” maintained positions in Soledar as of Jan. 15 in the face of assaults by Kremlin-controlled mercenary group Wagner, the U.K. Defense Ministry said in its daily intelligence update on Jan. 16.

On Jan. 13, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed that Russian troops had captured the town of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine denied the claim. 

Around the town of Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast, there have been a series of complex local attacks and counter-attacks, the ministry said. 

The ministry believes that the Armed Forces of Ukraine “continue to gradually advance their front line” on the edge of Kreminna. 

The ministry had also highlighted that both sides need combat-ready soldiers capable of using tactical successes to create operational breakthroughs. 

