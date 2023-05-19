Governor: Russian drones attack Lviv Oblast on May 19, air defense activated

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s kamikaze drones attacked Lviv Oblast between 4 and 5 a.m. on May 19 following an air raid siren, Governor Maksym Kozytskyi reported.

“The forces and means of our air defense worked well. There were no casualties,” Kozytskyi wrote on Telegram.

Overnight, explosions were also reported in Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine with 26 kamikaze drones and six Kalibr cruise missiles.

Ukraine’s air defenses downed three Kalibr missiles and 16 drones, the Air Force reported.

The report did not provide details on the targets of the drones that were not shot down or what damage was caused.

Russian strikes occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, injuring two and causing several fires that heavily damaged multiple buildings.