Russian attacks on Kryvyi Rih seriously injure 2, damage several buildings

Russian attacks on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on May 19 injured two people and set fire to several buildings, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported on Telegram.

The strikes hit a "private industrial enterprise," injuring a 64-year-old woman who is in serious condition in the hospital, Lysak wrote.

The enterprise was significantly damaged and several buildings caught fire, which first responders were still working to put out at the time of publication.

Another fire broke out at an administrative building following the attacks, injuring a 45-year-old man.

Prior to Lysak's post, several explosions were reported in the central city. Kryvyi Rih, located 140 kilometers southwest of the city of Dnipro, is a major industrial city of Ukraine.