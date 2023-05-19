Air Force: Ukraine downs 3 cruise missiles, 16 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defenses successfully shot down three Russian cruise missiles and 16 kamikaze drones overnight on May 19, Ukraine's Air Force reported on Telegram.

According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine from the north and southeast with 26 Iranian-made Shahed "kamikaze" attack drones and six Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

The Air Force did not provide details on the targets of the drones that were not shot down or what damage was caused.

Russian strikes occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight, injuring two and causing several fires that heavily damaged multiple buildings.

Explosions were also reported in Lviv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.