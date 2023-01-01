Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Governor: Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 1, injures 3

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 1, 2023 6:15 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the community of Orikhiv in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Jan. 1, killing one person and injuring three, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported.

Earlier on Jan. 1, Starukh reported that Russian forces attacked 15 communities across the oblast over the past day.

He added that Russia’s Dec. 31 attack on a residential area in Zaporizhzhia wounded five people.

Starukh said that 350 consumers still do not have access to electricity, as compared to the 1,750 consumers that initially lost power due to Russia’s attack on Dec. 31.

Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine on New Year’s Eve, killing two and wounding over 30.

Russia’s strike came three days after it had conducted a nationwide mass attack on Dec. 29, marking the latest of its months-long campaign to take out Ukraine’s energy system during winter.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia would continue launching mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with Moscow recently dismissing Kyiv’s claims about its dwindling missile supplies.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.