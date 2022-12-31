Russian strike leaves 1,750 homes without power in Zaporizhzhia following New Year's Eve attack

Russian strike on regional capital Zaporizhzhia leaves 1,750 homes in the city without power, local electricity grid distributor Zaporizhzhia Oblenergo said on Dec. 31.

Repair operations are underway to bring electricity back to households, Zaporizhzhia Oblenergo said.

Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine on Dec. 31, killing at least one person and wounding over 30, on New Year’s Eve. At least two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia.

Multiple regions were targeted during the coordinated strike as Russian missiles slammed into civilian areas in the center, south, east, and west of Ukraine.

Russia’s afternoon strike comes three days after it launched a nationwide mass attack on Dec. 29, marking the latest of its months-long campaign to take out Ukraine’s energy system during winter.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Russia would continue launching mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, with Moscow recently dismissing Kyiv’s claims about its dwindling missile supplies.