War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
News Feed
Governor: Russia shells humanitarian aid point in Kherson, injuring 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 25, 2023 3:46 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a humanitarian aid delivery point in the southern city of Kherson, injuring two civilians, according to the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The governor said a 41-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Over March 24, Russia attacked Ukrainian-controlled parts of Kherson Oblast 67 times, firing 301 shells from heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. Kherson was shelled seven times, with 23 shells hitting residential buildings and a medical facility.

The Kherson City Council urged residents to evacuate amid nearly constant Russian attacks.

Kherson city and other settlements on the west back of the Dnipro River have been continuously subject to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
