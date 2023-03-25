Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Russian attacks kill 2, wound 6 in Kherson Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv IndependentMarch 25, 2023 9:50 am
Russia attacked Ukrainian-controlled parts of southern Kherson Oblast 67 times within a 24-hour period, firing 301 shells from heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on March 25. 

The regional capital, Kherson, was shelled seven times, while 23 shells hit residential buildings and a medical facility, Prokudin wrote. 

The Kherson City Council earlier urged residents to evacuate amid nearly constant Russian attacks and shelling. 

Kherson Oblast has been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since the areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river’s east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.

