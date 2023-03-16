Russia hits humanitarian point in Kherson Oblast, injuring 9

Russian troops attacked a humanitarian aid delivery point in Kherson Oblast's village of Kozatske, wounding nine civilians, the oblast's military administration reported on March 2.

"During the unloading of humanitarian aid, the Russian occupiers launched a drone. It dropped explosives on civilians who came there to get vegetables," the administration added.

According to local authorities, the casualties include a 16-year-old boy, and four of the injured are in serious condition.

The village of Kozatske is located just across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast.

Kherson city and other settlements on Dnipro River's west bank have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they had been firing at the liberated territories.