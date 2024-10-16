Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Governor orders mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk

by Dmytro Basmat October 16, 2024 7:39 AM 2 min read
An inscription reads "Kupiansk is Ukraine" on a billboard in Kupiansk on May 23, 2023 in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced on Oct. 15 that local authorities would conduct mandatory evacuations of residents living in the city of Kupiansk, as well as three adjacent communities, amid ongoing Russian advances in the region.

Kupiansk is a crucial strategic city in Kharkiv Oblast that was temporarily occupied by Russian troops in 2022. In recent months, Kupiansk has been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified assault attempts in the area.

Russian forces have been considerably more active near Kupiansk over the past months, following Russia's attempted renewed Kharkiv offensive.

"Due to the security situation, a decision has been made to intensify evacuation measures for civilians in the Kupiansk district, including the city of Kupiansk," Syniehubov said on TV.

Syniehubov also said that the village of Borova, another strategic foothold for Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast, would also be evacuated.

"The most difficult situation is in the Kupiansk sector. On the east bank of the Oskil River, which divides the city, we can no longer guarantee the restoration of electricity, heat and water supply due to constant shelling," Syniehubov said, adding that "repair crews immediately come under Russian fire" when attempting to conduct restoration work.

Russia has consistently attacked Ukrainian energy infrastructure in an attempt to test Ukrainians' resolve through another cold winter.

Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian had carried out 26 attacks near Kupiansk over the past day.

Russia continues to make marginal advances along difference axis of the front lines, capturing communities in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts.

North Korea has sent 10,000 soldiers to Russia, Western source says
As Russia and North Korea deepen military ties, Western diplomats and experts stress that it shows Moscow’s increasing need for resources to continue waging its costly war in Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima



Author: Dmytro Basmat
