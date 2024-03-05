Skip to content
Russian attacks kill 1 in Kharkiv Oblast, injure 1 in Kherson

by Kateryna Denisova March 5, 2024 12:37 PM 2 min read
A screenshot of a video showing the aftermath of Russia's attack on Kherson on March 5, 2024.
A screenshot of a video showing the aftermath of Russia's attack on Kherson on March 5, 2024. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)
Russian attacks killed one person in Kharkiv Oblast and injured another in the southern city of Kherson on March 5, authorities reported.

Russian troops attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kupiansk district at 10:30 a.m. local time, killing a 67-year-old woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Syniehubov also reported that a 55-year-old woman, who was seriously injured by a Russian attack against the village of Chorne in the Kupiansk district on Feb. 15, died in the hospital.

Residential areas of Kherson came under Russian strikes at 7 a.m. on March 5, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

An elderly man has been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds soon after the attack. Another woman was rescued from her house and transported to the hospital for examination.

Over the past day, the attacks damaged around 18 houses, eight apartment buildings, administrative buildings, a gas station, and warehouses in Kherson Oblast, the governor noted.

Russian forces launched 21 strikes against multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging at least 10 houses and injuring a 49-year-old driver of an emergency medical care center, according to Syniehubov.

The Air Force reported that Ukraine had shot down 18 of the 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 5.

12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
3:39 AM

Kirby: Putin taking advantage of delays in US aid.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking advantage of delays in U.S. aid to Ukraine to further Russian military efforts, U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a press conference on March 4.
11:03 PM

Ukraine, Spain start talks on security guarantees.

Ukraine and Spain began negotiations on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees under the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, the Presidential Office reported on March 4.
8:51 PM

Zelensky replaces Support Forces commander.

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Dmytro Hereha as the commander of Ukraine's Support Forces, replacing him with Oleksandr Yakovets, according to his decrees published on March 4.
