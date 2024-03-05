Russian attacks kill 1 in Kharkiv Oblast, injure 1 in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks killed one person in Kharkiv Oblast and injured another in the southern city of Kherson on March 5, authorities reported.

Russian troops attacked the village of Kurylivka in Kupiansk district at 10:30 a.m. local time, killing a 67-year-old woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

Syniehubov also reported that a 55-year-old woman, who was seriously injured by a Russian attack against the village of Chorne in the Kupiansk district on Feb. 15, died in the hospital.

Residential areas of Kherson came under Russian strikes at 7 a.m. on March 5, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

An elderly man has been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds soon after the attack. Another woman was rescued from her house and transported to the hospital for examination.

Over the past day, the attacks damaged around 18 houses, eight apartment buildings, administrative buildings, a gas station, and warehouses in Kherson Oblast, the governor noted.

Russian forces launched 21 strikes against multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging at least 10 houses and injuring a 49-year-old driver of an emergency medical care center, according to Syniehubov.

The Air Force reported that Ukraine had shot down 18 of the 22 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight on March 5.