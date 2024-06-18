Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade warns of Russian attempt to capture Borova in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops are intensifying attacks in the border areas of Luhansk Oblast with the aim of capturing the village of Borova in neighboring Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's 3rd Assault Brigade said on June 18.

In a post on Telegram, the brigade said Moscow's forces are using tanks, FPV (first-point-view) drones, and anti-aircraft missiles in an effort to advance, and also claimed they had deployed chemical weapons, without providing further details.

"The front line… in Kharkiv Oblast, bordering Luhansk Oblast, is today one of the most intense areas of the enemy's offensive," they wrote.

"The immediate task of the occupiers is to get to the (villages of) Cherneshchyna (and) Pershotravneve, with the subsequent seizure of Borova."

According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, Russia has amassed 10,000 troops as part of a "shock fist" to capture the village.

Borova had been occupied by Russian forces in March 2022 but was liberated later that year during Ukraine's sweeping counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

Both the 3rd Assault Brigade and DeepState reported that Russian forces were currently taking heavy losses but were managing to replenish numbers.

"The enemy is throwing entire platoons and companies of personnel at the assaults of our positions," the 3rd Assault Brigade wrote.

"Their rapid liquidation is compensated by the replenishment of manpower in the amount of 250-400 soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation every week."

The brigade said it was managing to hold the front line "despite the overwhelming number of the enemy and the lack of reserves."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.