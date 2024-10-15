Russia may resume strikes on Ukraine's energy sector in autumn, winter, official warns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is preparing for mass Russian attacks against energy infrastructure during autumn and winter months, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko said on Oct. 15, Interfax Ukraine reported.

"With the start of the 'heating season,' we can expect massive Russian strikes on the energy sector," Lytvynenko said. The "heating season" refers to the colder period of the year, usually starting in mid-October and lasting until April.

Russia carried out a massive campaign of aerial attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the spring, similar to the one launched during the fall and winter of 2022-23.

The damage caused a serious energy deficit and necessitated rolling blackouts across the country.

Speaking at the Energy in Industry 2024 exhibition in Kyiv, officials said the Ukrainian energy sector had shown its ability to implement innovative solutions during the war, and that Russia failed to destroy Ukraine's economy.

Ukrainian officials have warned that Moscow is preparing to carry out strikes against Ukrainian nuclear facilities ahead of the winter months as it seeks to plunge the country into a lasting cold aimed at breaking Ukrainians' resolve.

Between March and August of this year, Russia also destroyed all thermal power plants and almost all hydroelectric capacity in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in late September.

According to an International Energy Agency (IEA) report, Ukraine's electricity shortage could reach 6 gigawatts this winter as a result of the attacks, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand.