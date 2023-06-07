Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Kakhovka Dam
Edit post

Governor: Floods hit Mykolaiv Oblast, 13 settlements under threat

by Martin Fornusek June 7, 2023 9:50 PM 2 min read
Floods in Mykolaiv Oblast after the Kakhovka dam disaster, June 7. (Source: Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The floods caused by the Kakhovka dam destruction have reached Mykolaiv Oblast with at least 13 settlements under threat, Governor Vitalii Kim said on June 7.

"At the moment, we have drinking water. Our reservoirs are full. At the same time, the threat remains, Mykolaiv may be left without water," Kim said.

The Snihurivka community and 13 settlements along the Inhulets River face the most serious threat, as the water from the flooded Dnirpo River flows into Inhulets.

"As a result, there is an increase in the (Inhulets') water level even more than in the Dnipro River itself," the governor explained.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

One bridge was destroyed near Snihurivka, and three others in the oblast are unusable.

As of June 7, 6 p.m. local time, the water level in the city of Mykolaiv has risen by 82 cm, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said.

Beaches, docks, transport stops, a yacht club, and restaurants on the banks of the Dnipro-Buh estuary in the city have been flooded.

The State Emergency Service said on June 7 that 166 people have been evacuated from the oblast.

Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive floods in southern Ukraine.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.