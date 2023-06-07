Governor: Floods hit Mykolaiv Oblast, 13 settlements under threat

This audio is created with AI assistance

The floods caused by the Kakhovka dam destruction have reached Mykolaiv Oblast with at least 13 settlements under threat, Governor Vitalii Kim said on June 7.

"At the moment, we have drinking water. Our reservoirs are full. At the same time, the threat remains, Mykolaiv may be left without water," Kim said.

The Snihurivka community and 13 settlements along the Inhulets River face the most serious threat, as the water from the flooded Dnirpo River flows into Inhulets.

"As a result, there is an increase in the (Inhulets') water level even more than in the Dnipro River itself," the governor explained.

One bridge was destroyed near Snihurivka, and three others in the oblast are unusable.

As of June 7, 6 p.m. local time, the water level in the city of Mykolaiv has risen by 82 cm, Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych said.

Beaches, docks, transport stops, a yacht club, and restaurants on the banks of the Dnipro-Buh estuary in the city have been flooded.

The State Emergency Service said on June 7 that 166 people have been evacuated from the oblast.

Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster, including massive floods in southern Ukraine.

