State Emergency Service: Water level in Kherson rises by 5.5 meters

The water level in Kherson has already reached 5.51 meters, Ukrinform reported on June 7, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the Interior Ministry, Russia's attack on the Kakhovka dam on June 6, which caused major flooding, forced nearly 1,900 people to be evacuated from Kherson Oblast. Twenty-nine settlements were flooded in the region, too.

Local flooding was also recorded in one of the districts of Mykolaiv Oblast, forcing 166 people to be evacuated, Khorunhzhyi said.

In Nikopol, a city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast near the Kakhovka Reservoir, a sudden drop of water by 2.83 meters was recorded, he said.

The water level in the 2,155 square kilometers large reservoir began to drop after the June 6 Kakhovka dam breach, and it is expected to be completely empty in one to three days.