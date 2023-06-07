Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
State Emergency Service: Water level in Kherson rises by 5.5 meters

by Martin Fornusek June 7, 2023 8:11 PM 1 min read
The water level in Kherson has already reached 5.51 meters, Ukrinform reported on June 7, citing the State Emergency Service.

According to the Interior Ministry, Russia's attack on the Kakhovka dam on June 6, which caused major flooding, forced nearly 1,900 people to be evacuated from Kherson Oblast. Twenty-nine settlements were flooded in the region, too.

Local flooding was also recorded in one of the districts of Mykolaiv Oblast, forcing 166 people to be evacuated, Khorunhzhyi said.

In Nikopol, a city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast near the Kakhovka Reservoir, a sudden drop of water by 2.83 meters was recorded, he said.

The water level in the 2,155 square kilometers large reservoir began to drop after the June 6 Kakhovka dam breach, and it is expected to be completely empty in one to three days.

What are the consequences of the Kakhovka dam’s demolition?
The destruction of the Kakhovka dam can lead to serious humanitarian, ecological, economic, military, and legal consequences. The demolition was carried out by Russian forces in southern Ukraine in the early hours of June 6. And it’s among the most dramatic violations of the Geneva Conventions in…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
