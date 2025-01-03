Germany should not rule out peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, CDU lawmaker says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany should not rule out deploying Bundeswehr troops to Ukraine after the war ends, Roderich Kiesewetter, a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said on Jan. 3, Schwäbische Zeitung reported.

Kiesewetter's remarks come amid reports that the U.K. and France are considering sending troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Proposals for European states to deploy millitry personnel to Ukraine are reportedly included in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's peace plan.

Kiesewetter argued that as Europe’s largest economy, Germany has a responsibility to contribute significantly to European security and peacekeeping efforts.

He said that Germany must be ready to intervene in Ukraine "at the appropriate time with well-equipped troops" and warned against dismissing such a possibility.

Kiesewetter noted that any German peacekeeping involvement would need to occur under joint EU and NATO frameworks to ensure operational effectiveness and align with existing European security structures.

"A peacekeeping force is effective and realistic if integrated into NATO, as the nuclear umbrella would extend to Ukraine," he said.

Friedrich Merz, the CDU/CSU alliance's chancellor candidate, said on Dec. 28 that Germany could join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but only with Russia’s consent.

Merz underscored the necessity of a clear international legal mandate for German participation in such operations.

During a Dec. 9 visit to Kyiv, Merz pledged a more assertive stance on arming Ukraine and highlighted Germany’s potential role in peacekeeping.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would only consider foreign peacekeepers if it secures a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Ukrainian officials maintain that NATO membership is essential for lasting peace. While full membership is unlikely amid the ongoing war, Kyiv has urged NATO allies to extend an invitation as a signal of support.