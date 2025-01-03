Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Russia, Ukraine, War, Peace Plan, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump
Edit post

Germany should not rule out peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, CDU lawmaker says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 3, 2025 5:30 PM 2 min read
A soldier wears a patch to commemorate his training on the IRIS-T air defense system during the operative launch of the Bundeswehr's first IRIS-T SLM air defense system at the Todendorf military base in Panker, Germany, on Sep. 4, 2024. (Gregor Fischer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany should not rule out deploying Bundeswehr troops to Ukraine after the war ends, Roderich Kiesewetter, a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), said on Jan. 3, Schwäbische Zeitung reported.

Kiesewetter's remarks come amid reports that the U.K. and France are considering sending troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine. Proposals for European states to deploy millitry personnel to Ukraine are reportedly included in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's peace plan.

Kiesewetter argued that as Europe’s largest economy, Germany has a responsibility to contribute significantly to European security and peacekeeping efforts.

He said that Germany must be ready to intervene in Ukraine "at the appropriate time with well-equipped troops" and warned against dismissing such a possibility.

Kiesewetter noted that any German peacekeeping involvement would need to occur under joint EU and NATO frameworks to ensure operational effectiveness and align with existing European security structures.

"A peacekeeping force is effective and realistic if integrated into NATO, as the nuclear umbrella would extend to Ukraine," he said.

Friedrich Merz, the CDU/CSU alliance's chancellor candidate, said on Dec. 28 that Germany could join a peacekeeping mission in Ukraine but only with Russia’s consent.

Merz underscored the necessity of a clear international legal mandate for German participation in such operations.

During a Dec. 9 visit to Kyiv, Merz pledged a more assertive stance on arming Ukraine and highlighted Germany’s potential role in peacekeeping.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would only consider foreign peacekeepers if it secures a clear timeline for NATO membership.

Ukrainian officials maintain that NATO membership is essential for lasting peace. While full membership is unlikely amid the ongoing war, Kyiv has urged NATO allies to extend an invitation as a signal of support.

Ukraine aims to raise over $1 billion for ‘Danish model’ of defense industry funding in 2025
The Danish model is a partnership that enables Kyiv to secure funding from allies specifically for its defense production.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.