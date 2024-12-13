Trump tells Macron, Zelensky he wants European troops monitoring Ukraine ceasefire, WSJ reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump wants European troops to monitor a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Dec. 12, citing undisclosed official sources.

Trump reportedly made the comments during his Dec. 7 meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, making it clear he wants to see Europe take up the leadership in deterring Russian aggression.

Trump, who has pledged to end the war within "24 hours" and reduce U.S. involvement in Ukraine, is reportedly drafting proposals with his transition team, though key decisions will be finalized after his national security team is in place.

The idea of deploying European peacekeepers was reportedly discussed by British and French officials, and Macron was said to have presented the idea to Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw on Dec. 12. Tusk later dismissed the notion during a press conference, saying that no such proposal is on the table for Poland.

During the Paris meeting, Trump reportedly reiterated his opposition to Ukraine joining NATO but emphasized his desire for Ukraine to remain strong and well-armed after the war. Kyiv continues to insist on an invitation to the alliance.

Trump also urged European leaders to pressure China into influencing Russia to end the conflict, suggesting tariffs on Chinese goods as a potential lever.

Earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal on Nov. 6 indicated that Trump’s team is considering a plan to delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for continued Western arms supplies.

Speaking to Time magazine, Trump indicated he does not plan to "abandon" Ukraine but instead use U.S. support as leverage to pressure Moscow to the negotiating table. At the same time, he criticized the Biden administration for allowing long-range strikes inside Russia.