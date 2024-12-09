Zelensky plans to call Biden to discuss NATO invitation for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Dec. 9 his intention to call U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine’s invitation to NATO.

Zelensky made the statement following a meeting in Kyiv with Friedrich Merz, German opposition leader, whose party is the frontrunner to win the upcoming parliament elections.

During the discussion, Zelensky emphasized the need for clear security guarantees and a timeline for Ukraine’s integration into NATO and the EU.

He noted that discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are premature, as Trump does not have the authority to address such matters.

“It is difficult to talk to President Trump about this because he is not yet in the White House. By the way, I am going to call President Biden in the near future to raise the issue of Ukraine’s NATO invitation,” Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian president also expressed openness to French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to deploy international military forces in Ukraine, potentially bridging the gap before NATO membership.

Reports indicate that the U.K. and France are considering peacekeeper deployments after a possible ceasefire, an idea that German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock did not rule out.

Friedrich Merz criticized such proposals as “irresponsible,” arguing that ending the war should take precedence.

Kyiv has consistently argued that NATO membership is the only path to lasting peace. While acknowledging that full membership is unfeasible during the ongoing war, Ukrainian officials are pressing for a formal invitation to signal solidarity and commitment from NATO allies.

Despite NATO’s assertion that Ukraine is on an “irreversible” path to membership, divisions remain within the alliance. The U.S., Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia are among the key members opposing an invitation at this stage.