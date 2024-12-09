This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
German opposition leader Merz arrives in Kyiv

by Martin Fornusek December 9, 2024 10:02 AM 2 min read
Friedrich Merz, head of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) political party, is pictured on stage after he spoke on day two of the party congress of the Christian Social Union (CSU) sister party on Oct. 12, 2024 in Augsburg, Germany. (Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Friedrich Merz, a German chancellor candidate of the opposition conservative CDU/CSU alliance, arrived in Kyiv on Dec. 9, Deutsche Welle reported.

"The purpose of my visit is to learn about the current state of defense in the country," Merz said upon arrival.

"I am looking forward to a meeting with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) again."

Merz, who has criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his supposedly hesitant approach in backing Ukraine, is leading the polls ahead of the snap elections in February.

The conservative politician has called for issuing an ultimatum for Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease his aggression. Otherwise, the West would lift all restrictions on long-range strikes, and Berlin would supply the Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Merz suggested.

Scholz has rejected providing Ukraine with the Taurus system cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) fearing it would draw Germany into war.

Berlin is Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., and its importance may yet grow as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump recently signaled Kyiv should brace for decreased American support.

With Scholz’s government in shambles, conservative rival touts more decisive Ukraine strategy
Editor’s note: The article was updated to reflect Friedrich Merz’s latest comments regarding the debt brake. For the second time in his life, Friedrich Merz is a step away from taking charge of Germany. Losing the fight to control the Christian Democratic Union in 2002 to future Chancellor Angela…
