paint paint
Curated theft

Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

watch now Watch documentary now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Russia, LNG, Business, Gas, Russian gas
Edit post

Germany ramps up Russian LNG imports via EU ports, report says

by Boldizsar Gyori January 28, 2025 1:39 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: An LNG cargo ship moored in a German port in the Baltic Sea on April 18, 2024. (Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany's imports of Russian liquified natural gas (LNG) via other EU countries continue to rise despite restrictions on direct shipments, the Financial Times wrote on Jan. 28, citing a report by Belgian, German, and Ukrainian NGOs.

Following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Europe began to wean itself off Russian fossil fuels to avoid financing the Kremlin’s war chest. Despite these efforts, Europe's imports of Russian LNG, which is largely not subject to sanctions, have soared to record levels in 2024.

Germany’s national energy company Sefe bought 58 cargoes of Russian LNG from the French port of Dunkirk in 2024, six times more than in 2023, according to the report.

Sefe was owned by Russia’s Gazprom until the former’s forced nationalization in 2022 and has a contract with Russia’s Russia’s Yamal LNG, owned by Russia's largest LNG producer and the country's second-largest natural gas producer, Novatek.

Belgium, Spain, and France receive Russian LNG cargos, which they later reexport to other countries, the FT reported. This makes it difficult to trace the origin and allows Germany to import Russian LNG even after banning its ports from receiving Russian LNG shipments.

The report underscores complications in the EU's effort to reduce the reliance on Russian fossil fuels.

The EU cut all Russian coal imports, most Russian oil imports, and over two-thirds of Russian gas imports to the EU, a Commission spokesperson said earlier in January. The EU aims to eliminate all Russian fossil fuels from its market by 2027.

Ukraine receives 1st shipment of US LNG
“Despite Russia’s attempts to destroy our energy system during the war, we have won another victory on the energy front,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office, said on Dec. 28.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Boldizsar Gyori
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.